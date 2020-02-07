Bella Vista Man Murdered In McDonald County

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, a Bella Vista man was shot and killed.

Yesterday (Feb. 6), The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible homicide that occurred in the south part of rural Mcdonald County in the early morning.

The investigation determined that a male was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends. The victim has been identified as Christian Zigmunt.

It was also determined that the suspect shot and killed the Zigmunt and then forced the others to drive down the road.

The suspect dumped the victim alongside Bear Hollow Road.

The victim was turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and will be sent for an autopsy.

The suspect has been arrested at his residence and is being held pending formal criminal charges. There is no known motive at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

