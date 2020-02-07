CMS Rates Mercy Hospitals Highest In Area

(TB&P) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released its latest hospital ratings, and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers received the highest ratings in the region, a four-star and a five-star rating, respectively.

The five-star rating earned by Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is the highest given by CMS, which evaluates hospitals annually using more than 100 measures divided into seven categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and effective use of medical imaging.

“Five stars means Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is performing at the highest level for patients who entrust their care to us,” said Mercy Hospital NWA President Eric Pianalto. “We’re proud of this achievement, and we congratulate every co-worker who helps make Mercy Hospital great.”

