EOA Celebrates New Sensory Walk

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Economic Opportunity Agency (EOA) announces the celebration of the new sensory walk at EOA Children’s House.

The sensory walk was designed and implemented by a group of EAST students from Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale.

The students designed the entire project ensuring all of the animals, plants, flowers, and bugs on the walk are native to Arkansas.

QR codes are located throughout the walk to allow EOA classes to watch videos about each of the areas.

A celebration and dedication will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday (Feb. 10).

It will be at EOA Children’s House in the Pat Walker Center for Children.

EOA Children’s house is located at 260 Victory Lane in Springdale.