Fayetteville Elementary School Students Learns About Disabilities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Vandergriff Elementary School held its Diverse-Ability program for kindergarten through fourth-grade classes Friday (Feb. 7).

The program taught students about many physical and mental disabilities including autism and physical impairments.

Educators say teaching kids kindness will make better classmates in the future and help them appreciate their health and wellness.

There were six stations in the school including learning about living with blindness, deafness, autism, ADHD, being in a wheelchair/walker and more.

The students also met volunteers with disabilities, a teenager with autism, and others.

"Vandergriff Elementary hopes to bring compassion, acceptance, and understanding to all while building an environment for students to ask questions and learn ways to include all students," school officials said in a statement.

The hands-on activities were engaging with the students while teaching valuable lessons.