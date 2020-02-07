HIV symposium to be held on the Arkansas State University campus

(TB&P) — Health care professionals and educators who are interested in learning more about the prevention, treatment and management of patients with an HIV/AIDS diagnosis are invited to attend the Delta HIV Symposium, which will be hosted by New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University on March 6. The Delta HIV Symposium will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the ASU campus.

“There have been significant advancements in HIV/AIDS treatment over the years, but there are still an array of stigmas that exist concerning HIV/AIDS patients and many health care providers simply aren’t aware of the latest information regarding the disease,” said Carl Abraham, M.D., assistant professor of clinical medicine at NYITCOM who specializes in infectious disease. “This conference will provide invaluable information and foster discussion about a topic that simply needs to be highlighted more prevalently.”

