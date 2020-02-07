J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc Donates $2.5 Million To Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has donated $2.5 million to Washington Regional Medical Foundation.

Washington Regional Medical System will use this to enhance and expand neurological and cancer support services.

In recognition of this generosity and vision, Washington Regional’s Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute will be named the “J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, Inc. Neuroscience Institute” and the new Washington Regional Cancer Support Home will be named after J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, Inc. as well.

“J.B Hunt’s generosity and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of those who live in Northwest Arkansas allows Washington Regional to continue to fulfill its mission of improving the health of people in the communities we serve,” said Larry Shackelford, president, and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System. “We’re so grateful to J.B Hunt for this significant gift, which will allow us to achieve our goal of expanding much needed neurological and cancer support services to our community.”

Washington Regional’s Northwest Arkansas Neuroscience Institute, now the J.B Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Neuroscience Institute, provides the region’s most comprehensive care for disorders of the brain and spine, offering NWA’s only neurosurgical intensive care unit, the region’s leading stroke program and multiple clinical locations with experts in stroke, interventional neuroradiology, neurosurgery, conservative spine care, and interventional pain management. J. B.Hunt’s donation will provide funding for research, an expanded stroke program, facility updates, new technology, and specialized physicians and nurses.

“We are proud to support Washington Regional’s efforts to expand neurological and cancer support services in Northwest Arkansas,” said David Mee, executive vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer of J.B. Hunt. “J.B. Hunt believes in the importance of reinvesting in our communities, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact this will have on the health of patients and their families including our employees.”

Washington Regional’s new Cancer Support Home is expected to be completed in late 2020. It will also be named the “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc Cancer Support Home.”

It will be located on East Longview Street in Fayetteville and will provide the same services as the current Cancer Support Home, but with additional amenities. It will continue to be available at no cost to cancer patients and their families.