Local Churches Host ‘Night To Shine’ Prom Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Thousands are celebrating tonight as part of the worldwide movement impacting some of the community's most deserving members.

On Friday (Feb. 7) churches all across the country hosted Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

In Fort Smith, West Ark Church of Christ hosted it's 4th annual Night to Shine prom.

Originated by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine offers teens and adults with special needs a prom night each year.

This year in Fort Smith there was a red carpet event where attendees got dropped off to a crowd of cheering supporters after being driven around in a limousine.

There was a crowning of each queen and king and a chance to meet with Miss University of Arkansas Fort Smith. There was also a photo-op for those dressed in their best.

For those who’ve attended before, they’re excited about the night's activities.

“I’m excited about the food the dancing, you name it I’m excited about it,” said Brian Allen Thompson.

For the organizers every year this night brings them joy.

“We wanted to honor them not just tonight but every night so this is a celebration of them, it’s not for anything they’ve done it’s just for who they are,” said coordinator Jordan Brown.

Around 400 kings and queens were at the event with 900 volunteers helping out. 60 companies donated to Night to Shine.