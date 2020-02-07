Man Arrested For Stealing Beer From Dollar General In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man was arrested after stealing beer from a Dollar General he was banned from in Bentonville.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 42-year-old Jeremy Worsham stuck a 12 pack of Bud Light in his backpack and walked out of the Dollar General store on Walton Boulevard.

The affidavit states that one of the store clerks was attempting to look up the photo and name of the man who was banned, who turned out to be Worsham, while Worsham quickly made his way to the front door.

Another clerk stepped in front of the door and attempted to keep Worsham from leaving with the beer, but he pushed her out of the way and left the store.

Officers went to Worsham’s home and when he opened the door he acted “sleepy” and stated he had been sleeping and wanted to know what was going on.

Worsham denied being at the Dollar General and denied all accusations that he stole the beer. He refused to let officers into his home.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed Worsham stealing the beer and pushing his way past the clerk to get out of the door.

He is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond for Robbery, a class B felony. He is set to appear in court on March. 16.