Man Pleads Guilty To First Degree Murder In Rogers Homicide

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in a Rogers homicide among other charges and will be serving a total of 70 years in prison.

Misha Rivera, 48, was found dead in the living room of her home on W. Centennial Drive on May 5, 2018.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police, said Kevin Wayne Clayborn, 49, was arrested in Oklahoma City on capital murder and theft of property charges.

Rivera and Clayborn were in a relationship and had been living together, according to Foster. He said information from the investigation led to Clayborn being the initial suspect.

Today (Feb. 7), Clayborn pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree battery sentencing him 20 years in prison, and theft of property sentencing him to 10 years in prison.

All sentences run consecutively for a total prison sentence of 70 years.

He also said he understood everything and would like to apologize to the family saying, “With a broken heart and deep sadness, I want to accept and acknowledge responsibility for my actions.”