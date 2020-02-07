Manslaughter Charges In Hit-And-Run Accident That Killed Two Oklahoma High Schoolers

A man accused of striking and killing two Oklahoma high school cross-country runners has been charged with manslaughter.

Max Leroy Townsend is accused of running over six Moore High School cross-country runners in front of the school Monday, killing senior Rachel Freeman and sophomore Yuridia Martinez.

Four other students were injured.

Authorities say the students were running on a sidewalk when a pickup truck driven by the 57-year-old Townsend ran them over.

Police say Townsend drove away but was stopped several blocks away by witnesses who pursued him from the accident site.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn says investigators believe Townsend was intoxicated.