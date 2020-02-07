× More Sun And Warmth Heading Into The Weekend

Sunshine is back for Friday! We’ll be partly cloudy but at least overcast skies have moved out. It’s a cold start for the morning with lows below freezing. A light south wind combined with some sunshine will help us to warm near 50 degrees by the afternoon. We’ll be solidly in the 50s for the weekend with more sunshine expected. Rain returns Sunday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

WARMER WEATHER MOVING FORWARD

Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s as a light south wind takes over. Partly cloudy skies are expected.

Clouds will be on-and-off throughout the day but we should stay mainly dry, expect for a 5-10% of a quick shower. Even more sunshine will be here for the weekend.

WEEKEND FORECAST

A nice and much warmer weekend is in store for us. The south wind will increase more helping temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Most of the weekend will be comfortable and dry, but by Sunday evening rain will move back in.

-Matt