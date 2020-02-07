Springdale Man Arrested For Stalking, Fleeing From Police

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man was arrested for allegedly stalking a person then fleeing from police.

Police found Austin Tovani, 29, violating a no-contact order on Feb. 6. His vehicle was found in an area of a victim he is suspected of stalking, according to a police report.

Tovani fled as police attempted to pull him over and he returned to the location of his previous employer, so officers discontinued the initial pursuit.

About a minute later, Tovani’s vehicle was spotted again on Parsons Road approaching Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale, that’s when officers attempted to pull him over again.

Tovani fled from police again and ran five red lights during the pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle drove over them causing damage to them. Tovani continued to drive the vehicle with a flat tire and drove on the rim after the tire blew off.

The pursuit ended as the vehicle came to a stop on Hylton Road where Tovani jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a field.

The officer lost sight of Tovani and while other officers were called to help search the field, two of them were electrocuted by electric cattle wires in the field.

About one hour after the pursuit, Tovani was located in the field and taken into custody.

He faces a slew of charges including Stalking, multiple counts of Fleeing, Reckless Driving and Second-Degree Battery.

Tovani is being held at the Washington County Detention Center and is set to appear in court on Feb. 10. According to the Washington County website, his bond is set at $11,500.