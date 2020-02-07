Swine Research Could Boost Hog Production In Arkansas

(TB&P ) — The Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto brought swine to Arkansas when he explored the region in 1541 and pigs have been a staple livestock sector in the state ever since. Despite the long relationship between pigs and humans, there’s still a lot about swine, and their microbiome, that is still unknown. A group of scientists in the Natural State is trying to broaden that knowledge base.

A team of animal science researchers from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture recently published their findings from a longitudinal study of the swine gut microbiome.

The article, “Longitudinal investigation of the swine gut microbiome from birth to market reveals stage and growth performance associated bacteria,” was first published online in late July and features contributions from a number of researchers from the division’s Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, including Xiaofan Wang, Tsungcheng Tsai, Feilong Deng, Xiaoyuan Wei, Jianmin Chai, Joshua Knapp, Jason Apple, Charles V. Maxwell, Jung Ae Lee, Ying Li and Jiangchao Zhao.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.