Three People Sentenced In Fort Smith For Drug Trafficking

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Three people have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in the River Valley.

According to a press release, Marion Sue Denton 50, of Van Buren, Jesus Baeza Limon, 23, of California and William Ray Eldridge, 60, of Van Buren were arrested on April 26, 2019, in Van Buren, while in possession of approximately 330 grams of heroin and 43 grams of actual methamphetamine.

All three were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than 100 Grams of a Mixture or Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin.

Denton was sentenced to over five years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. She was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in May 2019, and plead guilty in July of 2019.

Limon was sentenced to over four years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. He was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in May of 2019, and plead guilty in September of 2019.

Eldridge was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. He was indicted in the Western District of Arkansas in May of 2019 and plead guilty in August of 2019.