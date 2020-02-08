Arkansas Officers Shoot, Injure Man Who Hit Deputy With Car

(AP) — Multiple deputies in south Arkansas have been placed on leave after a man who authorities say struck a deputy with his car and threatened to shoot officers inside the sheriff’s office was shot in the arm.

The El Dorado News-Times reports that the incident occurred outside the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Sheriff Ricky Roberts told the newspaper that officers approached the man in the parking lot after he made the threats.

The man drove toward the approaching officers and struck a chief deputy.

None of the injuries in the incident were life-threatening.