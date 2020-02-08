Couple Gets Rescued From Little Mulberry Creek

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — A couple was rescued from Little Mulberry Creek on Old Wire Road, after they tried to drive across it in the early morning (Feb. 8).

This is according to Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter who shared a Facebook post thanking all emergency crews.

Those who were involved in the rescue were, Mulberry Police Department, Mulberry Fire Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Southwest EMS, and White’s Towing.

He also gave a special thank you to Crawford County deputy Sheriff Rick Dahlem “for braving the very cold water to help the individuals to dry land.”

