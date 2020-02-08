Input Session Held For Bentonville Citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Parks and Recreation held an input session today (Feb. 8) for people who live near a piece of land to soon be developed.

It was held at the 8th Street Gateway Park.

"We live n this side of town so it's super important to us to make sure that there's places for us to connect to nature."

Amy and Nat Ross are just some of the community members who came out today to express what they would like to see in the new Gateway Park in Bentonville.

"We'd love to see an area dedicated to short track mountain bike and cycle cross so that the culture can continue to grow and develop and foster a place people can access really easily."

Others they'd love to see a dog park or even a waterpark in the space. Bentonville Parks and Recreation says they'll gather all the ideas and bring them back to the drawing board to try and accommodate all residents.

"This was really a home run for us. When Walmart announced they were going to donate this land to us, they gave us a 100-acre piece of property west of Walton Boulevard that really gives us the opportunity to transform this to what could be our version of Central Park here in Bentonville."

The Ross' say they moved to Bentonville from Colorado because they loved the outdoors, community involvement and all that Bentonville has to offer.

"Active lifestyle that's going on here. Healthy initiatives everywhere and the in-town accessible where you aren't driving. You're commuting. Basically mobility piece, it's simple here, it's easy here. The community is very welcoming and it's a great place for a lot of folks to come check out."

Bentonville Parks and Recreation says they hope to be back in front of the public in May with something the public will endorse. The next step will be to bring the ideas to City Council for approval.