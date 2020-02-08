Mountainburg Applies For HGTV’s Home Town Take Over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KFSM) -- Leaders of many cities in Arkansas have applied for a complete town makeover after a popular TV show announced they'd be handing one out.

The town of Mountainburg was devasted by an EF2 tornado that ran through the town back in 2018.

Now, they're one of several cities in Arkansas that have been nominated in HGTV's Home Town Take Over.

After the devastation, this city could pull through better than before.

HGTV is calling for towns with a population of 40,000 or less to sign up for this competition.

Mountainburg has less than 700, a very small town.

To win, HGTV says the city musth ave a downtown that needs to be refurbished and has old buildings with character.

City officials say this town deserves it.

The show Home Town Take Over is set to premiere next year.