Oklahoma Man Facing Murder Charges In New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) -- An Oklahoma man facing molestation charges in Tulsa is now in custody for murder in New York City.

A CBS affiliate in New York says Alex Ray Scott turned himself into police on Thursday.

That CBS affiliate also said a friend found Kenneth Savinski dead in his New York apartment on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they said Scott turned himself in and could face Murder, Grand Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property charges.

Scott is also being accused of sexually abusing a 5-year old boy he knew in Tulsa back in 2018.

10 days ago, a Tulsa judge issued a warrant for Scott and ordered him held without bond because he missed several downloads on his GPS monitor and they didn't know where he was.