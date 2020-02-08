× Razorbacks’ Woes Continue After Overtime Loss To Missouri

COLUMBIA (KFSM) – Arkansas has now dropped five of its last six road games after the Hogs lost to Missouri in overtime 83-79 Saturday afternoon.

It was another slow start for the Razorbacks who took nearly four minutes to make a field goal. After leading briefly, Missouri took control to lead by as much as nine points throughout the first half.

Through the first, the energy was possibly the lowest its been throughout the season for the Hogs. Things fell flat in just about every category. Arkansas entered the half down 36-30.

Whatever Musselman said to the team during halftime must have sparked something, as Arkansas opened up the second half by tying the game up twice in the first ten minutes and taking a lead with just over six minutes left.

From there, it became a back and forth battle with the lead changing four times in the final six minutes. Desi Sills hit a layup with 33 second left that tied things up at 67 a piece. Last chance scoring attempts from both teams fell short, and the game went into overtime.

Things leaned towards the Tigers in the extra period, where they ultimately came out with the win as Arkansas moved to 4-6 in conference play.

Arkansas continues its road journey taking on Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM.