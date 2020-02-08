(AP) — Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series “Hawaiian Eye” and “The Wild, Wild West,” has died. He was 84. A family spokesperson says the actor died Saturday morning in Malibu, California, from heart failure. Conrad became an overnight star after the show “Hawaiian Eye” debuted in 1959. Conrad was known as a tough customer with a reputation for fist fights. Playing himself in a 1999 episode of the TV series “Just Shoot Me,” he lampooned his threatening, tough-guy persona.
Robert Conrad, Star Of “The Wild, Wild West,” Dies At 84
