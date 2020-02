Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A male driver in a pickup truck crashed into an electric pole on Township Avenue in Fayetteville today (Feb. 8), causing it to fall on top of the vehicle, and power outages.

Neighbors say they saw the man get out of his truck on his own and when the police and ambulance arrived, he was taken to the hospital.

This caused power outages in the surrounding area that lasted approximately an hour and a half.

