Two Dead, Man and Child Injured Following Polk County Crash

BOARD CAMP, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people are dead, and a man and child were injured following a car accident on Highway 8 at Board Camp late Friday, February 7th.

According to Arkansas State Police, a Ford F-250 truck driven by 40-year-old Jeffery Clayton Cude was heading eastbound on Highway 8 when he crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler Van driven by 69-year-old Roseanna Markham head on.

Markham and her passenger, 68-year-old Deborah Jean Black, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Cude and his passenger, an unidentified minor, were airlifted to Little Rock hospitals.

Their condition, and what caused Cude to go over the center line, is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they’re made available.