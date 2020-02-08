Weekend Weather: Mild, Then Rain To End

The weather for most of the weekend looks great. Temperatures will be mild, with mainly sunny skies for Saturday. Rain returns to the forecast for the second part of the day for Sunday.

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas will start off cold, but temperatures climb into the low 50s for the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine.

River Valley high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon with sunny skies.

WHAT'S NEXT

Clouds start to roll in during the morning on Sunday. A cold front moves through during the afternoon. This will bring rain chances to Northwest Arkansas in the late part of the afternoon and around dinnertime to the River Valley.

-Sabrina