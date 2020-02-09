Juror Call Set For Retrial Of Man Convicted In Son’s Death

(AP) — A northwest Arkansas judge says at least 100 potential jurors will be called for the retrial of a man charged with killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting him with a stick.

Court records first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday said a list of 250 potential jurors will be chosen with 100 told to appear Feb. 18 for possible selection for the trial of 50-year-old Mauricio Torres for the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres.

Mauricio Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence were overturned by the state Supreme Court.