LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Little Rock School District posted on Facebook Sunday evening announcing that school will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday of this week, citing a “higher than normal absenteeism at the student and staff levels due to the flu season.”

The post also says that “the number of calls that we received by 5 p.m. totaled more than 250 staff members out,” This nearly doubles the number of staff who called in on similar days during the previous week.