Man Shot At Fort Smith Park; Police Searching For Shooter

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Fort Smith Police, a man was shot in Fort Smith this afternoon (Feb. 9).

This happened at the park on the 800 block of North H Street.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is waiting to follow up with the victim.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Fort Smith Police is asking anyone with information that can help confirm the suspect’s identity, to call 479-709-5100 and ask for the Detectives Bureau.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.