Rain Returns For Second Half Of Sunday

The weather will change quite a bit between Sunday morning and the afternoon. A cold front drops down through the area in the middle of the day. The heaviest rain will stay along the boundary, but a few isolated storms in the River Valley could be stronger. Keep the rain gear around, because you’ll need it by midweek.

RAIN BREAKDOWN

12PM - A few light rain showers are possible in the late morning and around lunchtime, but there won't be extensive coverage. Temperatures will continue to climb ahead of the cold front.

3PM - As the cold front comes closer, the rain coverage will be increasing in Northwest Arkansas. High temperatures near 60 degrees will be hit ahead of this front and the rain.

6PM - By dinnertime, the cold front will be dropping into Northwest Arkansas. Widespread rain is likely ahead of the front, even into the River Valley. However, the heaviest pockets of rain will be along the main boundary line.

9PM - The cold front will continue to fall through the area, reaching the River Valley around 9/10PM. Locally heavier rain and some stronger storms are possible south of I-40. These storms won't be severe, but there could be lightning and small hail if they become strong enough.

The rain continues through the night and ends west to east. The eastern River Valley may wake up to some light rain on Monday morning.

COOLER MONDAY AFTER THE FRONT

Colder air filters in behind the cold front through the night. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s. Highs for Monday afternoon will be near normal for February.

-Sabrina