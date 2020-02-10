× Backstreet Boys To Perform At The Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Following the success of last summer’s sold-out tour, The Backstreet Boys are extending their DNA World Tour and adding a stop at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, Aug. 23 as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. Prices range from $45 to $199.50.

The upcoming run is the second North American leg on their tour, which has become one of the group’s biggest arena tours in 18 years, thanks to the global success of their No. 1 and Grammy-nominated new album, DNA.

The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents and the group’s fans across the globe have made the outing extremely special.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and sing at the top of their lungs, and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. They can also be found online at amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.