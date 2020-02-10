Bella Vista To Hold Third Annual Citywide Garage Sale

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bella Vista is going to sponsor the third annual Citywide Garge Sale in the last weekend of April.

The City partnered once again partnered with Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website, to provide an online map of garage sale locations to make it easier for shoppers to locate sales.

It will be held Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25, with a rain date of May 1 and 2. The website will be providing the map during these dates.

To submit your address or to plan shopping ahead of time you can visit the map at bellavistaneighbor.com

Sellers will be able to select the days they wish to participate and classify the types of items they plan on selling.

There will also be a printed list of these addresses. Those who submit their addresses by Friday, March 13, will be included in the printed list.