Circle Of Life Delivering Roses To Hospice Patients On Valentine’s Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Circle of Life Hospice is spreading love this Valentine’s Day by hosting its first Valentine’s event

More than 20 volunteers known as the “Cupid Crew” will be sending love across Northwest Arkansas by visiting hospice patients and their families by delivering roses and a special Valentine’s Day cards.

“Valentine’s Day can be a particularly difficult and lonely time. Through the #CupidCrew movement, we’re changing that by sharing a rose and a conversation with our patients in Northwest Arkansas,” said Nancy Desler, marketing & communications manager for Circle of Life.

Volunteers will visit with patients and families in their homes, at facilities and at the hospice homes in Bentonville and Springdale.

The goal is to provide a rose and a smile to each of our patients on Valentine’s Day.

“A Wish of a Lifetime” is a national organization that promotes respect and appreciation for aging seniors and was originally founded in Colorado in 2008. In 2014, Wish of a Lifetime created #CupidCrew, a nationwide volunteer movement that delivers roses to the elderly on Valentine’s Day.

Circle of Life became a partner this year and is sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary group, Angels Paying it Forward.

The Ladies Auxiliary was created to empower women to make a difference by supporting Circle of Life patients and families.