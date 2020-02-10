Design Work Continues On XNA Terminal Project

(TB&P) — Design work continues on a project to renovate the front of the terminal at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill. The project also includes building a sky bridge from the terminal to the airport’s four-story parking garage.

It is one of several large projects the airport looks to consider this year, including the addition of a second concourse on the west side of the terminal, a rental car parking garage and new baggage claim area.

In October 2018, the airport’s Board of Directors approved a $1.87 million contract with Hight Jackson Associates of Rogers to design the terminal project. Hight Jackson is working on the project with RS&H, Garver, Terracon and Connico. In early 2019, airport board members discussed expanding the scope of the project beyond the plans to renovate and expand the entrance of the terminal and build the sky bridge.

