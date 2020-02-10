Is The #Broomchallenge Real? The Latest Craze Sweeping The Nation

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally.
On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge.
According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claims that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on it’s own today and today only.
3News Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax.
“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom.”
While the original mention from NASA hasn’t been located, that hasn’t stopped folks from testing out the theory.
Check out some the examples below:
