Mcdonald’s To Host Hiring Event At All Northwest Arkansas Locations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A three-day Hiring Event will be held at Mcdonald’s restaurants throughout Northwest Arkansas.

All locations in Northwest Arkansas are participating and the event will go through February 20, through February 22, 2020.

Each day, applications will be accepted and on-the-spot interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both full and part-time jobs are available based on individual restaurant needs.

Those interested are asked to stop in any Mcdonald’s restaurant during the event or apply online at www.mcdonalds.com/careers.

“Our business is strong and growing. Our customers are enjoying the variety of choices and the new items on our menu, the value, and convenience we provide, and our upgraded restaurant designs with self-serve kiosks, McDelivery, and Mobile Order & Pay,” states McDonald’s Owner/Operator Bill Mathews. “We want to provide our customers an elevated experience in our restaurants. Every employee plays a vital part in achieving that goal, and right now we need more of them.”

Mcdonald’s offers employees benefits including discounted meals for on-duty crew, free uniforms, flexible schedules, and access to its signature Archways to Opportunity program.

This program offers tuition assistance of up to $3,000 per year for qualifying employees. It provides the opportunity for employees to earn a high school diploma or improve English skills, as well as low or no cost tuition at accredited schools, career, and educational counseling, the ability to earn college credit for completion of Mcdonald’s management courses and the new “Women in Tech” program. Several Archways program benefits are also offered free to employees’ families.