Megadeth And Lamb Of God Coming To Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KFSM) — Megadeth and Lamb Of God are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this summer.

They are joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year and the concert date for Northwest Arkansas is set for July 14, 2020, as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Trivium and Flames will also be joining making it the heavy music package of the year!

Tickets for the public will be going on sale Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $30 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. Lawn 4-Packs can be purchased for $22.50 per ticket plus applicable fees. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can only be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app Friday, Feb. 21.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will not be delivered until March 2020. Tickets will be delivered via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine returns to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer.

“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.” said Mustain.

Megadeth begins its first North American tour since 2017.

After five years, Lamb of God released their first new music last week with the single “Checkmate”. This is the first track released from the band’s self-titled eighth studio album that will be out May 8. It is one of the most anticipated and important metal records fo the year.

“The world has never needed heavy metal more than it does today, and top to bottom, this tour delivers,” said Mark Morton, lead guitarist of Lamb of God said. “Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is the metal tour of the year.”

Trivium’s Matt Heafy added, “We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.”

“We were honored to be asked to join this package,” said In Flames singer Anders Fridén. “We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick-ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!”