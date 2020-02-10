Mike Bloomberg’s Campaign Opens Office In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark, (KFSM) — One of the Democratic presidential nominee hopefuls made two stops in our area Monday (Feb. 10) and had the grand opening of his local campaign office.



“I’m a yellow dog democrat and I’m sick and tired of having Donald Trump in the white house and I can’t believe the things he’s done and got away with. I think Mike Bloomberg has the wherewith all and he can beat Trump,” Christine Hilker said.

Hilker, along with many other Bloomberg supporters, filled his campaign office on Block Street in Fayetteville Monday for its grand opening.

Carolyn Rodeffer also believes Bloomberg is the candidate that can defeat President Trump.

“I look on his position on gun violence, his position on choice for women. I look at his track record and the benefits he’s provided to the citizens of New York when he was mayor there. I really feel strongly that he’s the leader that we need,” Rodeffer said.

Greg Fischer is the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky and the co-chair of Bloomberg’s campaign. He says there is great energy behind Bloomberg becoming our next president.

“People see him as the unTrump, in other words, if you don’t want four more years of Donald Trump, you want to vote for Mike Bloomberg for president," Fischer said. "So, the crowds are growing each and every week and the enthusiasm for him is incredible."

This afternoon the “Get it Done Express” made its way to Fort Smith to meet with supporters on Garrison Avenue.

“I like the way he tried to get things done in New York City and I like the way he doesn’t take money for nobody. He pays the bills for everything,” Devra Smith said.

The Bloomberg campaign’s next stop will be for a round table discussion Tuesday (Feb. 11) in Little Rock. They will have three campaign offices in Arkansas—one in Fayetteville, Little Rock and West Memphis.

In total, they will have about 20 staff members and they are still looking for more volunteers.