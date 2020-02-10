Monday Mist And Clouds, More Rain Tonight

We’ll be staying cooler, cloudier, and rainier the next few days as a cold front swings through Monday morning. Today will be cloudy and misty at times with more showers after sunset. More rounds of rain will be moving in Tuesday and Wednesday as well. One to two inches of rain may fall by Wednesday night.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONDAY MIST - EVENING SHOWERS

Patchy mist will be possible throughout Monday thanks to low clouds, but more rain will arrive later this evening. On-and-off showers will stretch into Tuesday with heavy rain by Wednesday.

We'll stay in the 40s and low 50s throughout the day thanks to clouds and some mist.

RAINY PATTERN - MORE SYSTEMS PUSHING THROUGH

A couple storm systems will be moving through SE Arkansas through Wednesday, giving the Arkansas River and Mississippi River Valley chances for rain over and over again. However, the rain-snow line with each system should mainly stay just north of us.

-Matt