Organization Helps Family That’s Still Struggling After Last Years Record Breaking Flood

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Greater Fort Smith Association of Home Builders has created Project Building Hope to help a struggling family build a new house.

Last year's historic flood destroyed the Dale family's home, and ever since they have been living with family members trying to get back on their feet.

Lakia, a single mom of two, says there was initially a lot of support, but once road bumps were hit, companies began to back out.

Project Building Hope has been working with many companies in Fort Smith trying to receive donations or a discounted price on construction supplies including lumber, sheetrock and plumbing.

Stephanie Stipins, who has been coordinating the project, says they are short $10,000 for supplies. The foundation of the new home is done, but it is at a standstill until more money is raised.

The family has a GoFundMe account to accept monetary donations, and they will be hosting a raffle this weekend to win a 55-inch flat-screen television or Yeti cooler.

For more information contact Stephanie Stipins at 479-452-6213.