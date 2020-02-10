2 Officers Shot At Walmart In Eastern Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) -- Police say at least three people have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported Monday morning in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock.

According to a CBS affiliate, two Forrest City officers were shot and the suspect was shot and killed.

According to police, officers were called to Walmart responding to the suspect's threats saying he was going to blow up Walmart.

The suspect was approached by officers and that's when he shot at the two officers, striking both.

One officer was airlifted to the Regional Medical center, and the other was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities are working to secure the scene.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation has been requested to conduct an investigation of the incident. They will be on the premises throughout the day and they ask to stay away from the area if at all possible.

The Arkansas State Police say their thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers who were injured.

