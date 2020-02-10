Retailers Try Clothing Rental, But Will It Be A Good Fit?

(AP) — Renting clothes could be the future of fashion — or it could just be a fad.

But traditional retailers can no longer afford to wait on the sidelines to find out.

That’s why a growing number of them are now offering customers the option to rent clothes for a monthly fee instead of buying them.

Bloomingdale’s, Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters are the latest to offer the services.

Now a booming $1 billion business, the clothing rental sector is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2023, says research firm GlobalData.

But for traditional retailers, the economics of renting affordable clothing pose significant challenges.

