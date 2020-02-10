Sallisaw Moms Helping Sequoyah County High Schoolers Get Their Dream Prom Dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Two moms in Sallisaw are taking donated prom dresses to give completely for free to girls in need.

Dawn Little and Donna Rogers say they recognize the need in the area and want to help girls have a special night.

The average prom dress ranges from $100-600 in price plus accessories, shoes, and hair - it can be pricey.

Cinderella for Prom is currently taking prom dresses of every size and style for juniors and seniors in Sequoyah County.

“We will not turn anyone down, we don’t want you to bring in a paystub. If you can’t afford the prom experience, that’s okay,” Rogers said.

The women are also providing a full salon treatment on the day of prom. This includes getting hair and makeup done plus a photoshoot to remember the day.

If you are interested in obtaining prom supplies, the organizers say it will be completely discreet.

You can donate your prom dresses to the organization, more information is on their Facebook page Cinderella For Prom.