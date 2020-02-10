Sam Pittman Buys Former Hogs’ Coach Mike Anderson’s Fayetteville Home

(TB&P) — University of Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has a new home in Fayetteville — the home of former UA basketball coach Mike Anderson.

According to Washington County property records, Pittman and his wife Jamie paid $2.5 million for the 8,400-square-foot property on Horse Meadow Drive. The deal closed Jan. 30. The 3.84-acre property had been on the market since May 28, 2019, with a list price of $2.8 million. The purchase price equals $297.62 per square foot.

Darcheita Bennett with eXp Realty was the listing agent. Martha Haguewood with Lindsey & Associates represented the Pittmans.

The property includes a Mediterranean-style house, 1,209-square-foot guest house, five-car garage and swimming pool. It was built in 2013.

The six-bedroom home is situated in the upscale Bridgewater Estates neighborhood. Former football coaches Bobby Petrino, Bret Bielema and Chad Morris and former basketball coach John Pelphrey all lived there while coaching the Hogs. Razorback baseball coach Dave Van Horn makes his home there.

Click here to continue reading from Talk Business & Politics.