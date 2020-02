(KFSM) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man in the Oklahoma City metro area.

According to the Norman Police Department, 69-year-old Terry Gunnoe was last seen in the OKC metro area around 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

Gunnoe is under medical or physical disability and police say he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.