Tyson Foods To Cut About 500 Jobs In Arkansas And Chicago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tyson Foods will be eliminating hundreds of jobs, mostly corporate roles, in Arkansas and Chicago as part of a restructuring program.

The company plans to eliminate around 500 jobs at its headquarters in Springdale as well as the corporate office in Chicago.

Gary Mickelson, a representative for Tyson foods, told 5NEWS that the restructuring program will get rid of a variety of roles.

“We have an ongoing focus on financial fitness to make sure our business remains competitive,” Mickelson said. “This means we’re continually reviewing our resources including staffing levels. It’s always difficult to eliminate and move jobs, and we’re doing this only after careful consideration.”

The company recently reduced some roles and relocated others.

According to our media partner Talk Business & Politics, the multinational company employes 144,000 people.