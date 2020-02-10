University Of Arkansas Plans To Repair Senior Walk Beginning This Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Senior Walk, a time-honored tradition on the University of Arkansas campus, is getting a facelift.

Back in 1904, the graduating class decided they wanted to leave behind a lasting legacy. So everyone’s name was etched into concrete and that’s how the Senior Walk was born.

“It’s become a real tradition for families. You see a lot of people bringing their children to see their names on the walk and now we have multiple generations," said Amy Allen, University Archivist.

Eventually, inscribing the names evolved from hand-chiseled to printed stamps, and finally to getting engraved using the sand hog.

Over the years, parts of the sidewalk have started to crack and crumble.

“The early concrete was not, it was done for the times. It was done very well. It wasn’t made to last forever," said Michael Johnson, Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities.

The university’s earliest classes were added to the Senior Walk later dating all the way back to 1876. It’s the oldest sections just outside the entrance to Old Main that need to most work.

“We’re talking a little over 2,000 in that 50 years. As I mentioned we’re in the 5,500 name range for a single year now. So, it should go fairly quickly," Johnson said.

The university will try to salvage some pieces preserving the Senior Walk's rich history and heritage for generations to come.

Repairs will cost more than $500,000 and about half will be paid for by grants, the other private donations.

The repair work should be completed in either April or May of this year.