Andrew Yang Suspending 2020 Presidential Bid

Democrat Andrew Yang is suspending his 2020 bid for president.

Yang made the announcement Tuesday after expecting a disappointing finish in New Hampshire’s primary.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month.

He was one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race.

He built a following that started largely online but expanded to give him enough donors and polling numbers to qualify for the first six debates.

He outlasted senators and governors, and after initially self-funding his campaign, he raised more money than most of his rivals.