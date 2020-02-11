Arkansas Community Pitches Chinese Mill Site To Other Firms

(AP) — A site in southwest Arkansas that has been on hold for a $1.8 billion Chinese paper mill project is being pitched to other industrial prospects due to trade tensions.

Sun Paper announced in 2016 it would build a facility on the 1,000-acre site in Arkadelphia.

The project has since faced uncertainty because of President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade dispute with China. The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance announced this week that it has decided to market the site to other prospects.

State officials say they and the company remain committed to the project.

By: Andrew DeMillo

