Burn Boot Camp Joins The 5NEWS Morning Team, Shares Ideas For Couples Workouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Typically when we think of valentines we think of chocolates, candies and flowers. But this year the folks over at Burn Boot Camp wants you to do a 180. They want to talk about exercise.

But it's not just any workout, they want you and your valentine to burn some calories together. Coby Clark and Courtney Hays came to the 5NEWS Studio to show off some ways you can get in shape with your loved ones. From burpees, squats, to crunches there are so many options.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 by husband and wife Devan and Morgan Kline in Huntersville, NC. The company began franchising in 2015 and now has 230 open doors and 186 more locations in development in 37 states. Burn Boot Camp highlights five keys to success: Mindset, Burst Training, Strength Training, Organic Whole Nutrition and Community.

They have two locations in Northwest Arkansas; one in Bentonville and one in Springdale.