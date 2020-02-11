‘Community Strikes Back’ Bowling Tournament To Raise Money For Fort Smith Children’s Shelter

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Lace-up your bowling shoes to show support for the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter during its annual bowling tournament.

The sixth annual “Community Strikes Back” bowling tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

The family-friendly event for all ages will be hosted by the Commissary Kiwanis Club and sponsored by the First National Bank of Fort Smith.

“The mission of the Kiwanis Club is perfectly aligned with the mission of the Children’s Shelter in that we serve children who have been abused and neglected at no fault of their own,” said Ashley Forsgren, Director of Development. “We are thrilled to bring this bowling tournament back to the community for another year, and encourage families, schools, friends, and colleagues of all ages and skill levels to put teams together and join us in raising money for children in crisis.”

Each team will play three games to compete for prizes based on scores and costumes all while benefitting children.

This year, teams will compete for the highest score, the “biggest loser” and the best dressed.

Teams can register for $140 each, which includes three games, shoe rental, a t-shirt and prize payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams.

The deadline to enter is March 20. Click here to register for the bowling tournament.

Click here to download a team registration form that can be mailed in. Click here to download a sponsor form for the event.

The Fort Smith Children’s Shelter serves area children age 10 to 17 who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Human Services due to neglect and/or abuse. The CES provides shelter and care, in a safe and structured home-like environment and allows our kids in crisis the opportunity to “just be kids.”