Creating A Chicken Nugget Bouquet Could Earn You $10k From Tyson This Valentine’s Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — This Valentine’s Day Tyson wants to help celebrate chicken nugget love by holding the “Chicken Nugget Bouquet Contest.”

Couples can create their own chicken nugget bouquet and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 for a romantic getaway and a year’s supply of Tyson chicken nuggets.

All you need to do is create a chicken nugget bouquet and share a photo by tweeting @TysonBrand with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest.

“Chicken nugget bouquets have become a trend,” said Lauren Talbert, senior marketing manager for the Tyson Brand, “and what better way to say I love you than with a chicken nugget bouquet this Valentine’s Day.”

Last October a bride’s obsession with Tyson chicken nuggets gave the Tyson Brand team the idea to create a custom nugget bouquet as a surprise gift for the wedding. The Tyson Brand team is inviting all chicken lovers to get in on bouquet making and are bringing back the chicken nugget bouquet experts as the official judges: bride Blair and her maid of honor Jenna.

“This Valentine’s Day, we’re all about the nuggs and kisses,” said Talbert. “Whether you make a bouquet for a special someone or with a group of friends, give the heart what it really wants…delicious chicken nuggets.”

The grand prize winner will be announced in late February. The full contest rules can be viewed here: www.tyson.com/rules.